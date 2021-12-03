Manchester United’s star forward confirms his decision to leave and expresses his desire to join Barcelona, according to reports.

Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani has reportedly informed the club that he wishes to depart during the January transfer window.

Cavani wants to join FC Barcelona, according to The Times, whose current deal with Manchester United expires at the end of the 2021-22 season. The Uruguayan forward, who is 34 years old, wants to play for the Catalans before calling it a day, believing he still has a couple of seasons left in him at the highest level.

According to soccer website Teamtalk, Manchester United will not stand in Cavani’s way if Barcelona makes a concrete offer to sign him.

However, Barcelona’s continuous financial crisis is no longer veiled, with the club reportedly owing $1.3 billion in debt. While they are unable to pay a fee for Cavani, they may be able to sign him on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

Cavani, who joined Manchester United as a free agency from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2020, is said to be dissatisfied with his playing time being dramatically curtailed since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival. Apart from this, Cavani’s current season has also been hampered with injuries.

Due to a tendon ailment, the veteran player is now out of action and is likely to miss at least six games during this time. Cavani had missed four games in September due to a knock earlier in the season.

Cavani has only made eight competitive appearances for Manchester United thus far in the 2021-22 season, with only two starts coming in the Premier League.

While he seeks a club that will give him more playing time, Barcelona’s new head coach, Xavi Hernandez, is rumored to be on the search for a new forward to bolster his attack.

Barcelona is also attempting to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new contract. Dembele’s current contract with the Catalans is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and it has been reported that the Catalans have given him a two-week ultimatum to decide on his future at the Nou Camp.