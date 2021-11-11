Manchester United’s star confesses to being a “beautiful” Ronaldo, with a clear hint to Solskjaer.

Edinson Cavani, a Manchester United forward, has lavished praise on teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, implying to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he should partner the Portuguese captain up front.

In the summer of 2020, Cavani went from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Old Trafford on a free transfer. Cavani only managed 13 Premier League starts in his first season with the Red Devils due to injury, but he also made 13 substitute appearances.

The Uruguayan would have anticipated to start more often in the current season if he had agreed to extend his contract at Manchester United for another season. Cavani, on the other hand, has returned to the bench since Ronaldo’s arrival. Cavani has started only twice in his eight competitive games in the 2021-22 season, and he has yet to play the full 90 minutes in a game.

Rather than being envious of or upset with Ronaldo, Cavani has nothing but admiration for his famous teammate.

“It’s a delight not only because he’s a football star, but also because I get to watch how he deals with the brilliance of the star he’s fashioned in his career. And it’s a genuine delight to watch him approach each training session day by day. He is one of the best players I’ve ever played with, and he inspires my admiration “In a recent interview, Cavani was reported by ESPN as saying.

While Cavani has only scored once in eight games this season, Ronaldo has scored nine times in 13 games for the Red Devils.

“You love it and try to learn from him, follow him in things that you may believe are ideal,” Cavani continued. “I try to enjoy it in the sense that football allows you to hang out with stars but does not allow you to appreciate them for many reasons.”

The players are on a two-week international break before returning to their respective teams for the demanding winter months.

Manchester United, who are presently sixth in the rankings, are suffering in the league, and Solskjaer is under great pressure following a string of dismal losses. Following the international break, they will travel to Watford in the Premier League on Nov. 20.

Cavani, on the other hand, hopes that Solskjaer matches him and Ronaldo on the field for a beneficial outcome. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.