Manchester United’s pursuit of a world-class midfielder receives a boost, according to transfer rumors.

According to a source, Manchester United now appears to have a clear road to signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Instead of Rice, Chelsea has set its sights on AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Simon Johnson of The Athletic.

The 21-year-old Frenchman was rumored to be on Chelsea’s midfielder wishlist this summer, but a deal fell through. According to Johnson, the Blues’ higher management believed that Tchouameni would benefit from another year in Ligue 1 before pursuing him.

Instead, Chelsea signed Saul Niguez on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid this summer.

This is still good news for Manchester United fans, given their main competitor in the race for Rice has dropped out. Rice was also on Manchester United’s radar this summer, as the club looked to improve its midfield by bringing in a defensive specialist.

Rice’s current deal with West Ham United runs until 2024, therefore the Hammers were in a strong position to keep him and chose not to sell him. Rice’s price tag of £100 million ($138 million) was enough to deter Chelsea and Manchester United from pursuing the 22-year-old.

This summer, the Red Devils were linked to Tchouameni, but the reports were thin, and Rice’s name was more prominent than Tchouameni’s.

Manchester United experienced one of its most successful transfer windows in recent memory, with the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. To complete his signing, the club went for Raphael Varane and then Cristiano Ronaldo to complete the picture.

United’s actions show that the club is stepping up its efforts to win the English Premier League for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

The Manchester Evening News reports that, in addition to Rice, the Premier League giants are interested in signing Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans next summer.

Tielemans is being touted as a possible replacement for French midfielder Paul Pogba, who is expected to leave the club next summer.

Other top-flight European teams have expressed interest in Pogba, including Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.