Manchester United’s new signing has been compared to both Messi and Ronaldo, and is being linked with a loan move, according to reports.

Manchester United could face competition from a number of teams for one of its new acquisitions.

Manchester United has had a very good summer in terms of signings, having been able to secure Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. Other teams are naturally interested in some of the club’s players, namely Amad Diallo, due to the club’s packed roster.

After Manchester Evening News revealed that the winger could be sent out on loan, rumors linking Diallo’s name to a number of clubs spread.

Crystal Palace and FC Basel in Switzerland are both interested in signing Diallo, according to reliable transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, while Talksport connected the winger with Sheffield United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who had previously lauded Diallo as “very outstanding at his age,” has now declared his position on the matter.

The 19-year-old has been making significant development at Manchester United, according to Solskjaer. If a loan move is pursued, the club must guarantee that the contract meets all requirements.

In a news conference on Friday, Solskjaer said, “With Amad [Diallo], I have to say he’s doing very, really well in training, he’s come back a bit later after the Olympics and now he’s looking really fantastic.”

He said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if he stayed as well.” “However, it has to be the right loan, the right club, and the right method of playing.”

In January, Diallo finalized his transfer from Atalanta to Manchester United. He has appeared in four games for the first squad, but it was in the English Premier League 2 – Division 1 that he made his name, scoring four goals in three games.

Diallo has already drawn comparisons to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his Manchester United debut.

According to a previous source, the Ivorian’s playing style is similar to that of a young Messi.

In the meantime, Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand noticed a striking likeness between Diallo and his old teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

“If you look at his footage and talk to those at the club who are involved in buying him, this kid has the potential to be a world-beater,” Ferdinand remarked earlier this year of Diallo.

He went on to say, “That is the thought of Manchester United people, that this youngster is one they have unearthed.” “I don’t want to put [Cristiano] Ronaldo’s pressure on him, but no one outside of Portugal knew who Ronaldo was when we bought him. This young man. Brief News from Washington Newsday.