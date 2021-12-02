Manchester United’s midfielder target has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Declan Rice, a world-class midfielder, is expected to quit West Ham United and join Chelsea at Stamford Bridge rather than Manchester United, according to Tony Cottee.

In an interview with Betting Expert, Cottee stated that Rice’s career would benefit no matter where he went, but that he believes Chelsea would be the best fit for him.

“I mean, I’m not sure if they’d be interested, but you know how Chelsea is for me.” If Declan [Rice] decides to go, I believe he will join Chelsea. And the reason for this is that he used to play for Chelsea as a kid. “He grew up with all the young kids at the club and is best friends with Mason Mount,” Cottee added.

Rice’s departure from the London Stadium is something Cottee regrets, but he understands that the strains of hearing his contemporaries in the English national team talk about having title-contending experience may tempt him to look for it elsewhere.

West Ham United hasn’t won a trophy since beating Arsenal for the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium in the 1979-80 season.

Rice’s arrival at Chelsea suggests that the club may have identified a replacement for midfield mainstay N’Golo Kante, who will turn 31 in March 2022.

His playing style is so similar to Kante’s that he might anchor Chelsea’s midfield-heavy team whenever Kante’s form deteriorates.

Rice is under contract with West Ham United until the summer of 2024, but he could leave if the club fails to qualify for the UEFA Champions League by finishing in the top four.

Rice has been a target for Manchester United for some time, as they consider him as a stabilizing presence in the midfield with his high-level defensive talents.

Chelsea had previously set their sights on AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports from September, which was seen as a boost for Manchester United.

If Cottee’s forecast of Rice joining Chelsea rather than Manchester United comes true, the English Premier League will be frustrated as Chelsea’s stronghold on the top slots would be maintained.

“I don’t think most West Ham fans would object to the guy (Rice) going to Chelsea since we all know he was there when he was a kid,” Cottee said.