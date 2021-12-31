Manchester United’s manager chastises his players for their poor body language.

Manchester United played twice in the final week of the year after weeks of postponed games, but manager Ralf Rangnick advised his team to work on their body language before their 3-1 win over Burnley.

Rangnick expressed his displeasure with his players’ behavior during their previous two games to the media, and sternly cautioned them against it.

“[Newcastle United] played well, but we didn’t, particularly in the first half.” As a result, the response to what is occurring on the pitch is the question: how do we respond to this? Do we fight back, demonstrating that we are a team that believes in ourselves, or do we just shake our heads and do whatever? The Manchester Evening News paraphrased Rangnick as saying, “These types of actions only benefit the other team and hurt our own.”

After the 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on Sunday, December 27, the 63-year-old German manager was not the only one who slammed his players; Manchester United legend-turned-pundit Gary Neville also slammed the team.

Neville argued that the Red Devils were a “bunch of whinge-bags” owing to their constant complaining to the officials, specifically naming club leaders Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Mason Greenwood, a 20-year-old star striker, was also mentioned during Neville’s enraged tirade about the team with whom he spent his whole 19-year career.

The Red Devils responded brilliantly to the crowd calls-outs, scoring three goals in the first half before surrendering one in the 38th minute, with their pride presumably kept in check by both the temporary manager and a club icon.

Scott McTominay scored the opening goal for Manchester United, with Jadon Sancho’s strike against Burnley being deemed an own goal, before Cristiano Ronaldo clinched the deal in the 35th minute.

Manchester United remained unbeaten under Rangnick, building on the winning streak started by interim manager Michael Carrick after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in late November.

“After the third goal we scored, we gave up one goal, so there was still room for improvement anytime the ball was in our half, but offensively, I agree that was our greatest performance,” a more optimistic Rangnick told the reporters after the win.