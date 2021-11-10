Manchester United’s injury woes continue as star forward Anthony Martial confirms a tendon problem.

Edinson Cavani, a Manchester United attacker, has spoken out about a tendon problem that will keep him out for an undetermined amount of time.

Cavani, who was absent from Manchester United’s home match against league rivals City on Saturday, has revealed that he is seeking treatment for the injury in order to prevent it from worsening. In addition, the Uruguayan forward has been left out of his national team’s World Cup qualifying squads against Argentina and Bolivia.

“This was the problem. I suffered tendon pain before to the start of the season. It forced me to take a couple of weeks off until I was able to gain some playing time in my team. I had to return to the national team, always in some pain, but hoping that it would go away. It was progressing, but after Tottenham, it began to regress “Cavani said in an interview with local newspaper El Observador in his country, according to Man Utd’s official website.

Uruguay is currently ranked fifth in South America’s 10-team qualifying group. The top four nations qualify straight for the FIFA World Cup 2020 main tournament in Qatar, with the fifth-placed team earning a spot in the inter-confederation play-offs, which will take place next June.

The 34-year-old attacker scored in United’s 3-0 Premier League win over Tottenham and came off the bench in their 2-2 Champions League draw with Atalanta prior to the City match on Saturday.

This is Cavani’s second injury layoff of the season, following a four-match absence in September due to a knock. Cavani’s career has been plagued by injuries since he moved from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

“These are difficult injuries to recover from. And I made the decision to seek treatment so that it does not worsen, and so that I can return to my team and the national team as soon as possible “In the same interview, the Red Devils’ No. 21 offered further.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also without a few crucial players, and Cavani has now been added to the list of players who have been hurt at Old Trafford. In their 2-0 loss to City, Manchester United were also without defender Raphael Varane, who has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury. Luke Shaw, who was hurt. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.