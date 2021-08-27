Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot is reportedly being pursued by German giants on a permanent basis.

As the transfer window closes on August 31, teams are scrambling to finalize their roster decisions.

Clubs all over Europe have made or are planning to make bids for their transfer targets, and Borussia Dortmund has joined the fray once more.

Manchester United is allegedly in talks with the Bundesliga heavyweights for right-back Diogo Dalot.

The two clubs’ mutual regard was further demonstrated when they were able to complete a deal for prolific teenager Jadon Sancho’s transfer to Old Trafford.

After paying Porto £19 million ($26.1 million) three years ago, Dalot has struggled to make an impact with Manchester United.

After Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe were both sent out on season-long loan deals to Norwich City and Aston Villa, he is currently the only back-up for 23-year-old right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Borussia Dortmund is apparently rushing to reach an agreement before Tuesday, as both parties must agree on the deal’s parameters and have Dalot agree to the terms.

Both AC Milan and Bayern Munich have expressed interest in Dalot, but with Borussia Dortmund being the first to strike, a deal is anticipated to be completed swiftly.

Borussia Dortmund is hopeful that a permanent purchase option would be added in the clause for next summer because of the probable loan deal.

The Red Devils are expected to release Dalot only if they can find a suitable replacement.

Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier was initially a target, but the asking price of £30 million ($41 million) was too much to pay, especially given Manchester United was only willing to pay half.

Borussia Dortmund’s sudden interest in Dalot stems from Mateu Morey’s potential season-ending knee injury, as well as the need for someone to fight for minutes with Thomas Meunier, who is also sidelined due to a bout with Covid-19.

Manchester United will not hurry into a trade since Dalot remains a crucial piece of their championship puzzle, but Borussia Dortmund may be forced to loan him out this summer.