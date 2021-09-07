Manchester United’s defender has no qualms about sharing playing time with the summer signing.

Despite potentially losing minutes to former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane, Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof sees the summer arrival of Raphael Varane as a “positive.”

Manchester United fans were worried that the Swedish center-back would request a transfer as soon as Varane’s deal was finalised, as he would be Lindelof’s main competitor at the position.

In an interview with FotbollDirekt, Lindelof made it obvious that he welcomes Varane to the team.

“I believe it’s fantastic. I play for one of the world’s most prestigious clubs, and it’s obvious that you want the best players. There will always be a competitive environment. I only see it as a positive that we are able to attract quality players to the club. It will only help us grow. For my part, I don’t see an issue with it,” said Sweden’s recently chosen international team captain.

After suffering back problems last year, he claimed he doesn’t mind missing a match now and again. Varane’s presence lightens the load on his body, giving him a better chance to stay healthy this season.

Varane was bought by Manchester United from Real Madrid in late July after the two clubs agreed to a £41 million ($57 million) transfer fee. On Aug. 14, he was introduced to the Old Trafford crowd ahead of United’s season-opening match against Leeds United.

Two weeks later, on Aug. 29, the French center-back made his English Premier League debut, assisting on the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium.

Varane, Lindelof, Eric Bailly, and team captain Harry Maguire are among United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backline choices.

Top-flight English clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City improved their rosters significantly during the just closed summer transfer window, but Manchester United is not far behind.

They were also able to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, in addition to Varane.

Ronaldo is expected to complete his return to Old Trafford when United face Newcastle United on Saturday.