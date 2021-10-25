Manchester United’s Club Manager Responds Brutally to Star Midfielder’s ‘$137M’ Transfer.

Manchester United’s pursuit of one of its rumored top transfer targets may have come to a halt.

Overall, Manchester United had a successful summer, having signed long-term target Jadon Sancho and orchestrated Cristiano Ronaldo’s homecoming.

Declan Rice of West Ham United, on the other hand, is a name on the club’s long list of transfer targets who never made it to the Red Devils.

Rice has been linked with a move to Manchester United since the start of the current season.

The midfielder’s valuation was claimed to be the primary issue, as West Ham’s rumoured £100 million ($137 million) price tag effectively fended off bidders.

West Ham manager David Moyes finally confessed that there was a £100 million ($137 million) “bargain” for Rice during the summer.

It was supposed to assess if the player is truly sought by big-name clubs, and based on Moyes’ statements, the Hammers look to have been proven correct.

“”With Declan [Rice], there was a bargain to be had at £100 million ($137 million),” Moyes told Sky Sports. “That deal is no longer available.” “We have a lot of really fantastic players at this football club, and I think people will always come and look at your players while you’re building and developing,” he stated. “However, it’s fantastic that they are because it means they’re doing well.” Other big-spending English Premier League clubs such as Manchester City and Chelsea were said to be interested in Rice, in addition to Manchester United.

Rice’s value has reportedly surged to the aforementioned number, however Moyes believes the 22-year-old is worth “much more.”

Rice and Moyes didn’t waste any time talking about his transfer link-ups, as reports had been flying for quite some time.

The West Ham midfielder reiterated that he is still focused on winning with the Hammers.

Rice said of the rumors last month, “We’ve talked about it a lot in the past.” “Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham, how I feel about playing under the boss, and what it’s like to play with the current set of players.” “Nothing is up, nothing is bothering me, I believe you can see in my performances. I’m going out there, leading the squad, and I’m playing with a grin on my face.”