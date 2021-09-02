Manchester United’s chances of signing a world-class striker next summer have been given a’massive’ boost, according to transfer rumors.

Some famous personalities switched teams during the summer transfer window of 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United, is one of the names mentioned. Lionel Messi has joined PSG, while Romelu Lukaku has returned to Chelsea.

As the international break approaches, European football fans are anxiously anticipating the next movements of their favorite teams, and Manchester United is one of those looking ahead.

According to rumors from Germany, Borussia Dortmund attacker Erling Haaland is considering leaving the club in pursuit of more competition.

Haaland has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, but Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the German club’s former CEO, believes it will be “tough” to persuade Haaland to stay in Germany.

Many consider the Norwegian striker to be the most brilliant striker of the new generation of soccer players, based on his recent exploits with Borussia Dortmund.

It undoubtedly helps his cause that he has 43 goals in 46 matches.

Rummenigge told German news outlet Sport Bild that keeping Haaland out of England will be nearly difficult.

“He has established himself as the league’s undisputed leader. But I don’t think he’ll be remaining in the Bundesliga. According to the data circulating, keeping him in Germany is challenging. Rummenigge shared, “I suppose his future lies abroad.”

This is ideal for Manchester United, as they are among the foreign clubs vying for Haaland’s signature, which includes Chelsea, Real Madrid, and PSG.

The Red Devils have been after Haaland since the start of the 2019-20 transfer window, but the Norwegian has chosen to join Borussia Dortmund instead.

Their desire for him has not lessened, and it will only intensify in the months running up to the summer transfer window of 2022.

The 21-year-contract old’s with Borussia Dortmund has three years left on it, but he has a €75 million ($87 million) release clause that will kick in by then.

Manchester United will have heavy competition for Haaland, especially after Manchester City and Real Madrid failed to sign their transfer targets, but it is believed that they will be able to persuade him to join them at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils’ offense, if they do so next summer, will include Haaland’s former Borussia Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, and Ronaldo.