Manchester United’s $48 million star wants to join Everton, but Solskjaer is blocking the move, according to reports.

Before the summer transfer window closed on Tuesday, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly rejected midfielder Donny van de Beek’s last-minute move to Everton.

Everton tried late to sign van de Beek on a loan basis, and the Dutch midfielder was open to a transfer to Merseyside, according to Soccer News in the Netherlands. While the transaction was moving forward, Solskjaer stepped in at the last minute to keep van de Beek at least until the next winter window.

Van de Beek joined Manchester United for $48 million in the summer of 2020, but he has struggled to get enough game time with the first squad since then. Solskjaer revealed in January that van de Beek was frustrated with his lack of playing time, but it appears that the Norwegian manager is not ready to let him go just yet.

Van de Beek is expected to compete with Manchester United players Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, and displacing either of the midfielders in Solskjaer’s team would not be easy. Van de Beek only made 36 appearances for the Red Devils in his first season at Old Trafford, and only four starts in the Premier League season, in which Manchester United finished second, 12 points behind winners Manchester City.

Guido Albers, the player’s agent, vented his frustrations to the Dutch media after Manchester United vetoed his client’s transfer.

“Manchester United is keeping its cards close to their chests. United’s refusal to cooperate is disappointing,” he told Voetbal International.

Manchester United had a busy summer transfer window in 2021, making a few key additions, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprise return. Former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo just signed a two-year contract with Manchester United after spending six years at Old Trafford earlier in his career. After chasing Sancho for over a year at $100 million from Dortmund, Solskjaer has got his man. Raphael Varane, who spent a decade with Real Madrid, has also joined the Red Devils.

Despite the fact that Manchester United has played three games thus far in the 2021-22 season, van de Beek has yet to make his first debut.