Manchester United’s $47 million target could leave in January, according to reports.

In January, Juventus is allegedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Juventus has long been a fan of Van de Beek, and Serie A club director Federico Cherubini has begun conversations with the Dutchman’s agency regarding a possible winter transfer, according to Italian daily Football Italia.

According to Nicolo Schira, a transfer specialist with a track record in Italian soccer, the Turin club is interested in a loan move with a buyout option for Van de Beek. He further claims that Newcastle United, Manchester United’s Premier League rivals who were recently taken over by a Saudi Arabian corporation, are interested in signing the player.

Van van Beek, who transferred from Ajax to Manchester United for $47 million in the summer of 2020, has struggled to establish himself in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. In the central midfield position, the Norwegian manager prefers Paul Pogba, Fred, and Scot McTominay to the 24-year-old. Furthermore, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, Van de Beek is thought to have dropped lower down Solskjaer’s pecking order.

The Dutch national midfielder has only made three appearances for the Red Devils in the 2021-22 season, with only six minutes in the Premier League.

Van de Beek was close to signing a loan contract with Everton in the summer of 2021, according to reports. Solskjaer, on the other hand, persuaded the Dutch midfielder to stay at Old Trafford.

“I discussed it (the Everton interest) with the manager and the club. They made it apparent that they wanted me to stay. The manager was quite complimentary of me, saying, “I need you and I want to keep you here.” ‘What I see every day in training, I see a different Donny now,’ he said. ‘Of course, what I see here at the start of the season is difficult since I didn’t play a minute,’ he said “In an interview, Van de Beek stated.

He has scored one goal and provided two assists in 39 competitive outings for Manchester United.