Manchester United’s $121 million star will sign an extension with the club, putting an end to Real Madrid rumors, according to reports.

Paul Pogba is expected to sign a new contract deal with Manchester United, according to reports.

According to French daily L’Equipe, Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola are awaiting a big contract offer from Manchester United, which will make the French midfielder one of the highest-paid players in Premier League history.

Manchester United will have to match Pogba’s salary demands in order to put an end to the uncertainty surrounding his future at Old Trafford. According to sports source Eurosport, the Red Devils might offer Pogba a record Premier League pay, with the France national earning roughly $23 million per year.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer from Juventus to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 has complicated the club’s salary structure. However, it is expected that Uruguayan attacker Edinson Cavani’s expected departure next summer will free up a significant amount of salary cap space.

Pogba is Manchester United’s record signing, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season. In reality, the Red Devils paid $121 million for Pogba in the summer of 2016, which was a then-record transfer cost.

There have been suggestions that Manchester United could lose their pricey signing, Pogba, for free in 2022, due to interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid. Pogba is finally enjoying his time at Manchester United after many ups and downs since his return five years ago. Pogba joined the club as a 16-year-old in 2009.

Pogba has seven Premier League assists in as many games for Manchester United this season.

Pogba acknowledged earlier this season that the current Manchester United team is the “strongest” he has ever played in.

“Manchester United has always had good teams, but this is by far the best [I’ve ever played in]. Winning titles is clearly in this club’s DNA. We have a great team that has the potential to win a championship. We understand how difficult it is, but we will give it our all to win the trophy this season “Pogba stated.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is well-known for valuing Pogba’s contributions. Pogba’s teammates, in reality, do the same. Bruno Fernandes went on to suggest that he would wait for Pogba’s contract to be renewed before extending his own with Manchester United.

