Manchester United’s $121 million star brings ‘Bad Blood,’ according to one ex-Premier League defender, and should be sold.

Michael Gray, a former Premier League defender, has attacked Paul Pogba, saying he brings “bad blood” to Manchester United and that they should get rid of him.

In Manchester United’s humbling 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC at Old Trafford, Pogba came off the bench in the second half but only lasted 15 minutes. Pogba was sent off after a rash tackle on Reds midfielder Naby Keita, who had to be stretchered from the field.

“It wasn’t the sending off that determined the outcome. Paul Pogba issued a ludicrous challenge. His attitude is something that has to be addressed. Yes, you’ve been benched, but the ideal response is for you to go to your manager and say, “OK, give me a game and I’ll prove to you that I belong in this starting XI.” Certain players at this football club aren’t going to be here in the future, in my opinion. Gray, who began his soccer career at Man Utd’s academy, told radio station TalkSport, “Man United could just cut their cloth properly with Paul Pogba.”

Keita scored the game’s first goal in the fifth minute, the earliest Premier League goal ever scored at Old Trafford by Liverpool. Diogo Jota extended Liverpool’s advantage a few minutes later, before Mo Salah once again demonstrated why he is considered one of the best players in the world right now. The Egyptian King scored a hat-trick, becoming the first Liverpool player in Premier League history to do so at Old Trafford.

“Okay, they spent money on him, but he’s no longer a Manchester United player.” He only brings bad blood with him. People frequently point the finger at Paul Pogba, but that is not the response of a player who wants to show that he wants to play for Manchester United. In the same interview, Gray stated, “It was terrible from him.”

Pogba’s contract expires at the conclusion of the season, and he has yet to negotiate a new deal. Pogba and his agent, Mino Raiola, are said to be awaiting a huge contract offer from Manchester United, which would make the French midfielder one of the highest-paid players in Premier League history.

Meanwhile, Gray, who played for a number of English clubs like Wolves and Blackburn Rovers during his playing career, questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s choice to bench Jadon Sancho.

