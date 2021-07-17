Manchester United’s $101 million star winger passes his medical; a deal is expected to be announced soon: Report

Jadon Sancho has allegedly finished his Manchester United medical and is on the verge of joining the Red Devils.

Sancho had his medical on Tuesday at Manchester United’s Carrington training base and was later seen leaving. According to BBC Sport, the Old Trafford club will formally confirm Sancho’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund later this week.

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have previously agreed to a fee of roughly $101 million. Sancho was on national service with England at the Euros 2020, hence the transaction could not be completed at that time. According to Italian writer Fabrizio Romano, who has a track record in the European transfer market, the two clubs have now signed and completed all of the necessary papers for Sancho’s transfer.

Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka all missed penalty kicks as England fell 3-2 to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on penalties on Sunday. Following the game, the young English trio faced widespread criticism, largely in the form of racial slurs.

Sancho, a 21-year-old winger who began his career at Watford, was named to Manchester City’s development set-up alongside Phil Foden as one of the most promising prospects. While Foden broke into City’s first squad in 2017, Sancho declined a new contract with the club and instead chose to join Dortmund. The Englishman was signed for $11 million by the German club.

The Manchester City board reportedly added a condition in the negotiations with the Bundesliga club indicating that they would earn a 15 percent share of any future deal. City are anticipated to get roughly $13.5 million in compensation for Sancho’s $101 million deal to Old Trafford.

Sancho had a modest Euro 2020 campaign, but he is coming off a fantastic season with Borussia Dortmund. In a total of 38 competitive matches for the German club in the 2020-21 season, the winger scored 16 goals and added 20 assists. He also played a key role in Dortmund’s win in the DFB Pokal, Germany’s domestic competition. He led the competition in scoring with six goals in as many games, including a brace in the final, which they won by defeating RB Leipzig 4-2. In addition, he had five assists.