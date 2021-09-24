Manchester United’s $100 million man is slammed by Paul Ince, who claims that English soccer is “not a FIFA” game.

Paul Ince, a former Liverpool midfielder, has blasted Manchester United’s new signing Jadon Sancho following the Red Devils’ League Cup exit on Wednesday.

Ince, who also played for Manchester United during his professional career as a 21-year-old, has harshly attacked Sancho, claiming that English soccer “is not FIFA” and that the young midfielder should have focused on hooking up with his teammates rather than his flashy footwork.

Manchester United finally signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for $100 million in the summer of 2021, after a long chase. However, the English midfielder has failed to make an immediate impression for the Red Devils, failing to score or produce an assist in seven competitive outings.

Sancho struggled on the right flank as United were knocked out of the League Cup after a 1-0 loss to West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

“I understand that Sancho is still learning and that he is young. But this isn’t a FIFA game; it’s not all about dribbling and dribbling and beating two, three, or four people with small flicks and such. Yes, it’s fantastic when they come off, but players like Sancho and Lingard, as well as the rest of the flicks, simply play football. To be honest, it irritates me! We just want to keep racing with the ball, doing tiny flicks, little backheels,” Ince told The United Stand.

Ince, who scored 91 goals in 771 games during his professional career, also slammed Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

“That’s what I saw with Martial, and I’ve seen it with Lingard and Sancho at times, and that’s where they need to learn that dribbling isn’t everything. Ince, who won two Premier League titles with Manchester United between 1992 and 1994, continued, “Sometimes you can pass your way through players and get yourself in the box.”

In the meantime, Dion Dublin, a former Red Devils forward, has slammed Martial.

“We need to see more from Anthony Martial; we’ve said it before, but he’s not doing anything to help his cause. I’d like to see him sweating and putting the ball in the net. Since joining United, he hasn’t done enough; you see sparks and believe it’s the start, but then he doesn’t do anything,” Dublin remarked in an interview.