Manchester United ‘Won’t Be Missed’ Paul Scholes, if the $121 million star doesn’t play again.

Manchester United will “not miss anything” if Paul Pogba does not play again, according to former Red Devils midfielder Paul Scholes.

Pogba’s cameo in Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday was a disaster. The Frenchman, who came off the bench, barely lasted 15 minutes in the second half before being sent off for a horrific foul on Liverpool player Naby Keita, who had to be stretchered off the field.

Liverpool scored four goals before the half-time siren, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought on Pogba shortly after the second half began to limit the damage. However, by reducing the Red Devils to ten men, the former Juventus great merely made matters worse.

“At half-time, Paul Pogba comes on to attempt to help the team and perhaps gain some credibility; tries to stand on the ball, tries to show how strong he is in the centre of the pitch, gives the goal away.” Then he’s sent out for a horrible tackle, and you’re down 5-0 with 10 men. Will we see Pogba in a United shirt again if Ole is still the manager?” you might wonder. According to Goal, Scholes told Premier League Productions.

Pogba’s current Manchester United contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and he has yet to sign a new agreement. Since his re-signing at Manchester United for a club-record sum of $121 million in 2016, Pogba has only been linked with other clubs, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

“Look, he’ll most likely play [again], won’t he?” But I don’t think they’ll notice if he doesn’t show up. He’s got several opportunities, and he continues saying he lacks consistency, but what he’s done today is just [a lack of]discipline and disdain for your manager and teammates,” Scholes continued.

The former Manchester United player also defended Solskjaer, claiming that Pogba’s poor performance against Liverpool was not the manager’s fault.

"Over the last couple of years, he's wreaked havoc. Everyone recognizes his talent, and everyone, including his manager, has tried to remove his head and allow him to continue to be the player he has been. But, among all the uproar, he comes on and refuses to sign his contract, practically holding the club hostage.