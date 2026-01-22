Manchester United Women Make Historic League Cup Final

Manchester United Women have made history by securing their place in the Barclays Women’s Super League Cup Final for the first time, defeating Arsenal 1-0 in a thrilling semi-final at Meadow Park on January 21, 2026. United’s win, built on a second-half goal from Elisabeth Terland and a resolute defensive performance, will see them face Chelsea in the final, set for March 15 at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

Historic Victory for United

The game unfolded in dramatic fashion as Manchester United, who had previously fallen short in three semi-finals, rose to the occasion. Despite facing a formidable Arsenal side with seven League Cup titles and a strong home advantage, United weathered intense pressure throughout the match. Arsenal dominated possession, holding 61% of the ball and firing off 21 shots, but United’s defense, led by goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, held firm.

United’s approach, under manager Marc Skinner, was tactical, focusing on frustrating Arsenal’s flow and capitalizing on counter-attacks. Ellen Wangerheim, making her first start for United, played a crucial defensive role, registering three recoveries and clearances, constantly disrupting Arsenal’s build-up play. However, it was Terland’s cool-headed strike in stoppage time before the break that proved to be the difference.

After Arsenal’s Anneke Borbe mishit a pass intended for Mariona Caldentey under pressure from Wangerheim, Terland pounced on the mistake, slotting past Borbe to give United a 1-0 lead. This goal came as a dagger to Arsenal’s chances and set the tone for the second half, where United dug deep to protect their slim advantage.

In the second half, Arsenal pushed hard for an equalizer, but their efforts were marred by a red card for Olivia Smith in the 61st minute. Smith, already on a yellow card, was shown a second for a late challenge on Julia Zigiotti Olme, leaving Arsenal down to ten players. Despite being a player down, Arsenal continued to press, but United’s defense remained unyielding, with Tullis-Joyce making key saves and the backline holding strong.

Arsenal’s best chance came from Mariona Caldentey, whose effort inside the box was thwarted by Tullis-Joyce, while United nearly sealed the win on the counter when Wangerheim set up Melvine Malard, but the French striker’s shot went high. Arsenal’s late penalty appeals after a shot struck Dominique Janssen were waved away, and the final whistle brought jubilant celebrations from the United players and supporters.

The win not only marks a landmark achievement for Manchester United Women but also sets up an eagerly anticipated final against Chelsea, the current holders and seven-time finalists. Chelsea secured their place in the final with a 1-0 win over Manchester City. United will have to face the challenge without key player Hinata Miyazawa, who could miss the final due to international commitments at the AFC Women’s Asia Cup, while Chelsea may be without Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter due to similar reasons.

United’s focus now shifts back to league action, where they will face Aston Villa on January 25, looking to continue their momentum ahead of the final. For now, the red side of Manchester can celebrate a historic night as their women’s team takes one step closer to securing their first piece of silverware in club history.