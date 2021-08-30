Manchester United winger up for grabs after Ronaldo’s arrival, according to transfer rumors.

Manchester United has extended the deadline for offers for winger Daniel James till Tuesday, August 31.

Several English Premier League clubs have been informed, with Leeds United rumored to be one of them interested in signing the 23-year-old footballer.

The Athletic reports that the Red Devils are ready to listen to proposals as the transfer season closes.

One of those clubs has been named as Leeds United, a club that came close to signing James from Swansea in January 2019.

Marcelo Bielsa, the manager of the Peacocks, continues to be a fan of the Welshman, bolstering the likelihood of James joining Leeds.

James has been working really hard to earn a spot on Manchester United’s roster. In two of the team’s first three Premier League games of the season, he started.

In their match against Wolverhampton, though, he struggled. At the 52-minute mark, he was replaced by Anthony Martial.

The addition of Cristiano Ronaldo is thought to be one of the reasons for United’s unexpected willingness to let James leave Old Trafford.

With the Portuguese now in the mix, it’s possible that the lineup will shift, leaving some players like James with fewer opportunities.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not ruled out leaving the club. He pointed out that the arrival of Ronaldo would imply reduced playing time for James and other wingers.

“There have been a few enquiries for some of our players, and with Cristiano signing, we may give a few of them less playing time,” Solskjaer said. “At the moment, Dan is a Manchester United player.”

Aside from Leeds, Everton, Brighton, and Crystal Palace are thought to be interested in James.