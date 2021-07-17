Manchester United will take on Tottenham in a bid to sign a $72 million defender who won the Copa America with Lionel Messi.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be in a bidding war for Copa America champion Cristian Romero.

Apart from the two Premier League clubs, FC Barcelona is interested in signing Romero, who just won the Copa America with Lionel Messi. According to Italian daily Calciomercato, Romero’s asking price is likely to be around $72 million.

Last summer, Romero joined Atalanta on loan from Juventus, with the option to buy. He was named the best defender in Serie A last season after making 42 competitive appearances for Atalanta, where he also scored three goals.

According to the soccer website Teamtalk, Romero is open to a move to the Premier League. Manchester United has a significant advantage over Tottenham Hotspur, since the Red Devils will compete in the Champions League while Spurs will not.

Romero, 23, had a difficult Copa America season due to injuries. Due to a muscle injury, he missed Argentina’s first match against Brazil before returning for the next two matches against Uruguay and Paraguay. Due to a knee injury, Romero missed the next three games, including the quarterfinals and semifinals, but he recovered in time and played 79 minutes. He was a key figure in Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Brazil in the Copa America final, which set a new record for the most Copa America titles.

Because the Red Devils have yet to find a world-class companion for Harry Maguire, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still on the search. Raphael Varane of Real Madrid remains one of their top objectives, and now Romero has joined him.

Manchester United has already experienced a setback ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season. Marcus Rashford, their star forward, is scheduled to be out until October after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Last season, Manchester United did not win a single trophy. They lost the Europa League final to Villarreal of La Liga, despite finishing 12 points behind in the league.