Manchester United Weighs Roberto De Zerbi as Managerial Search Intensifies

As Manchester United grapples with a turbulent season, the club’s search for a permanent manager has taken a new turn with Roberto De Zerbi emerging as a key candidate. With the Red Devils focusing their efforts on securing a top-four finish in the Premier League and salvaging a disappointing 2025-2026 campaign, De Zerbi’s tactical acumen is drawing increasing attention.

De Zerbi’s Tactical Revolution at Marseille

Since taking charge of Marseille in 2024, Roberto De Zerbi has continued to build his reputation as one of Europe’s most innovative coaches. His team is currently sitting third in Ligue 1 as of January 2026, just behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain and Lens, and is well-placed to secure a Champions League playoff spot. However, despite his success, De Zerbi’s name continues to resurface in discussions surrounding the managerial vacancy at Manchester United.

The Italian coach, previously linked with the United job in May 2024, turned down a lucrative offer to join the Premier League giants in favor of a move to Marseille, citing his passion for the club. He explained his decision by projecting a copy of his Marseille contract to his squad, telling them, “I came to Marseille for the passion,” a sentiment that highlighted his desire to make a meaningful impact rather than simply chasing financial gain.

Under De Zerbi, Marseille finished as runners-up in Ligue 1 during his first season, and the club’s upward trajectory has continued. With his focus firmly on his current role, De Zerbi has stressed that he is committed to Marseille, especially with crucial fixtures ahead. In a recent press conference, he stated, “My focus is totally on Marseille. I have no space in my head to think about other things.” His non-committal remarks regarding his future, though, have left room for speculation.

Manchester United’s Managerial Dilemma

United’s managerial search intensified after the club parted ways with Ruben Amorim, and interim manager Michael Carrick took charge. With only 16 Premier League matches remaining, United is desperate to secure a place in next season’s Champions League. While a number of high-profile names are reportedly in the mix, including Thomas Tuchel, Luis Enrique, Xavi Hernandez, and Oliver Glasner, De Zerbi’s familiarity with the Premier League gives him a distinct advantage.

De Zerbi’s successful stint at Brighton