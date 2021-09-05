Manchester United Update: Veteran Striker Discusses His ‘Difficult’ Situation

A Manchester United striker believes his current circumstances aren’t helping him.

Due to new COVID-19 regulations given by the British government, Edinson Cavani has been unable to join the Uruguayan national squad and has been barred from traveling to the region by Manchester United.

Cavani eventually talked to the Uruguayan soccer association’s web TV channel after a week of silence, admitting that he is “sad and disappointed” about missing his country’s upcoming three World Cup qualifiers, according to the Associated Press.

“We are exposed to decisions made in the organizations of various tournaments and leagues, and either of the two options (going or not traveling) would be detrimental to us,” Cavani said on Thursday.

He continued, “We don’t get rich playing for our national teams.” “We have a moral obligation to defend our country that we have made to ourselves. We make money by wearing our national teams’ shirts.”

The English Premier League “reluctantly” restricted players from traveling to “26 red-list” nations, including Uruguay, in order to comply with a British government guideline.

Furthermore, any Premier League player returning to the UK from South America would receive limited training and must “spend 10 days in hotel quarantine.”

The statement added, “Premier League teams have reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches in red-list countries next month.” The Premier League fully supports the clubs’ decision, which will affect approximately 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are scheduled to go to 26 red-list countries during the September international window.”

“This period takes into account 10 days of hotel quarantine upon return to England, but it does not include any further time that would be required for players to restore match fitness,” the statement continued.

Cavani had been “unhappy” about becoming a castaway, according to a previous source, and being left out of Manchester United’s squad that traveled to Southampton on Aug. 22 only increased to the 34-year-“dissatisfaction.” old’s

The Red Devils are hoping Cavani will not be tempted to leave for another club as the pressure mounts, especially with another world-class striker Cristiano Ronaldo about to join, according to the source.

Cavani made an immediate impact on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. He had a career-high score of 10 goals and three assists last season.

However, it is becoming clear that when Ronaldo returns to Manchester United, there will be some adjustments in the frontline. Brief News from Washington Newsday.