Manchester United Transfer Rumors: The Red Devils Have Found a ‘More Realistic’ Midfielder Transfer Target Than Declan Rice.

Manchester United is in desperate need of a midfield boost, and new reports reveal a surprising target from a bitter rival.

The Red Devils are said to be interested in signing Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United scouts were urged to go for alternatives for West Ham United’s Declan Rice after the David Moyes-led club placed a big price tag on his head of £80-90 million ($93.6-105.3 million), according to ESPN.

According to the same source, Manchester United officials are unconvinced that Rice will be the answer to their midfield difficulties.

Rice is a fan of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but a transfer could be difficult to arrange by next summer’s transfer window.

Leeds United fans were taken aback by the move to pursue Phillips, given Manchester United remains one of their fiercest rivals.

However, this hasn’t stopped them from stealing Leeds United players in the past.

Eric Cantona, Rio Ferdinand, and Alan Smith all started their careers with Leeds United before joining Manchester United.

Phillips played a key role in Leeds United’s promotion to the English Premier League after a decade in the second tier.

Phillips also played a key role in England’s progress to the 2020 Euros finals, with manager Gareth Southgate allowing him to shine in the midfield alongside Rice.

Manchester United has been connected with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, but it appears that he may join Liverpool instead.

However, signing Phillips, who is 25 years old, to join them at Old Trafford could be challenging.

Phillips was born in Leeds and grew up as a supporter of the club, and a player of his caliber would be examined much more in today’s game.

Leeds United is thought to have valued Phillips’ contract at over £60 million ($82.2 million).

Manchester United’s aim for this past transfer window, according to sources, was to buy a forward and a defender, which they did with the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Despite unexpectedly bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo this year, they are looking to sign talented teenager Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer, in addition to the alleged Phillips pursuit.