Manchester United Transfer Rumors: The Red Devils Have Determined Their ‘First’ Priority In A Potential Final Transfer Move.

Manchester United may have a clear idea of who it will sign before the transfer season closes.

In the last days of the current transfer window, the Red Devils are expected to make another acquisition, most likely a midfielder.

Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes, Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid, and Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the players being widely associated with Manchester United at the moment.

Despite the fact that the three aforementioned names are all options, according to reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United’s “primary” priority is Camavinga.

On the most recent episode of “The Here We Go Podcast,” Romano remarked, “The three names they always had on the list were [Eduardo] Camavinga, Saul [Niguez], and Ruben Neves.” “These were Manchester United’s three names on the list, in this order: first Camavinga, second Saul, and third Ruben Neves.”

Romano had previously stated that Camavinga is expected to leave the French side for a cost of roughly €35 million ($41 million).

The team that will make an offer, though, is still unknown.

Camavinga has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe’s top five divisions, and as speculation continues, Rennes boss Bruno Génésio has emphasized that the adolescent must decide if he likes it or not.

Génésio stated about Camavinga, “I think a lot of things are going on in his head.” “He is unable to realize his full potential, which he does not lack. Sometimes things happen in your head, which means your legs aren’t working as well.”

The manager said, “I’m not here to accommodate everyone; I’m here to produce a competitive squad.” “Despite what is stated about him, he is capable of producing; he did not have a disastrous match, as I’ve read. As long as he sits on the fence, the only answer is that he has to address his situation.”

“Imagine yourself in the shoes of an 18-year-old footballer who has been called up to the national team and is unsure whether to stay or go. It’s difficult to deal with. The problem is that young players are rapidly confronted with all of these problems.”

Meanwhile, Niguez has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid this summer.

When asked about Niguez’s status, Atleti manager Diego Simeone said that there is nothing the club can do if the midfielder wants to play for another club.

Last month, Simeone reiterated, "We cannot put aside what is rumored and talked about."