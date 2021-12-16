Manchester United Transfer Rumors: The club is expected to make four major moves by the end of the season.

Manchester United’s front line might look significantly different by next season, with at least five players potentially leaving the club in search of more consistent playing time elsewhere.

Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, and Cristiano Ronaldo, to a degree, are the five players named by the Manchester Evening News as likely transfer targets.

Lingard’s placement on the list should come as no surprise to anyone, as he has been one of the most vocal, if not the most loud, among them in his pursuit of first-team opportunities abroad.

After a good resurgence with West Ham United last season, the English winger was expected to play a bigger role this season, but boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer effectively froze him out of the rotation as his displeasure increased.

Cavani’s contract will end next summer when he is 35, and Ronaldo’s arrival has left him in a bit of a pickle, albeit the pair did play well together in their 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspurs in October.

The Uruguayan striker had to be persuaded to stay with them long-term, so his one-year contract included an option to prolong his stay.

Pogba is a bit of a mystery right now because his contract isn’t up until the summer of 2022, but he appears to be torn between two options.

The general consensus is that he will scout potential suitors during the January transfer window and determine which clubs would be interested in pre-signing him.

New manager Ralf Rangnick issued a public reprimand to Martial’s camp, instructing them to speak with him personally if they wanted their client to depart.

In terms of Ronaldo, the 36-year-old generational talent has done an admirable job of battling off Father Time this season, but as he approaches 40, he will obviously begin to fade.

With those four players potentially gone, as well as Ronaldo’s elegant retirement, future talents Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho will have plenty of opportunities to establish their status as Manchester United legends.

Rangnick will have a plethora of world-class players to work with whoever takes over the club next summer, and it remains to be seen who Rangnick would consider worthy of continuing to wear the red jersey for. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.