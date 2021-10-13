Manchester United Transfer Rumors: Solskjaer Must Be Feared.

Manchester United’s dressing room is apparently in disarray, according to a new claim, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to blame.

The Norwegian’s management style, according to The Athletic, needs to change soon.

“A fair reading would be that Solskjaer’s players had done admirably over the winter months, and that the glitch need not be interpreted as a disaster.” He’d been enraged at halftime as well. Players, though, told The Athletic that a tremor was required. “They need to be afraid of getting a mouthful,” the report stated.

Fans have been dissatisfied with Solskjaer’s leadership for several years, and his side’s 1-1 draw against Everton on October 2 just added fuel to the fire.

Danny Blind, a former player for AFC Ajax, also chastised Solskjaer for his temperament and lack of discernible tactics on the pitch.

“Can you tell me what this team’s name is?” What is his strategy? “That is exactly what [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer lacks,” Blind previously told the Daily Mail.

“There isn’t a tactical plan in place.” His side is unable to apply pressure to opponents such as Manchester City. It doesn’t have to be full pressing all of the time, but we don’t see it–everything in the [Manchester] United team is dependent on individual player skills.” Blind also addressed the Everton encounter, stating that Manchester United began to settle on the defensive end and enabled Everton to cross the middle of the pitch in order to counterattack.

The notion was that by acquiring Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, the team would be more likely to play a robust, in-your-face attacking gameplan rather than sit back and wait for a counterattack.

That certainly appeared to be the case at the start of the season, as they cruised to a 5-1 victory over Leeds United.

After a devastating loss to Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League group stage, the team suffered severely in September, losing to West Ham United in the English League Cup, and finally drawing with Everton.

Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, two other summer acquisitions, have made an impact, but the Red Devils’ problems are more in the middle.

Both Fred and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who are decent defensive midfielders, have let their defenders get through them for simple scoring chances, and fan opinion has turned against them.

Manchester United is currently a joint venture. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.