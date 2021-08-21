Manchester United Transfer Rumors: Robert Lewandowski Is A Possibility, But Not Ideal – Report

According to a source, Manchester United could recruit a renowned player, but it may not be the wisest decision for the English team.

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski is another world-class striker who is expected to attract interest from major clubs as he considers leaving Bayern Munich for a “new challenge,” according to Sky Sports.

Evening Standard’s Ian McGarry, a reputable transfer insider, revealed that Lewandowski “has been offered” to prominent English Premier League clubs like as Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City in a new update on the matter.

While the “interest” is mutual, McGarry believes Bayern Munich’s demand for the Polish forward’s departure is “far too much” given his age.

“[Robert] Lewandowski has been offered to Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City, all of which have showed a moderate level of interest in the player,” McGarry said on the “Transfer Window” podcast.

“However, everyone of them has also stated that the €110 million ($128 million) that Bayern [Munich] is leaking to the German press in order to allow Lewandowski to leave is simply too much for a player of that age,” he continued.

Lewandowski is undoubtedly the best striker in the game today, having scored 48 goals in 40 games last season.

According to Manchester Evening News, Lewandowski will not be a good value for money signing for the Red Devils because of his age and the amount of money involved.

“The chances of [Manchester] United pursuing a £100 million ($117 million) deal for a 33-year-old next summer are slim,” according to the publication. “As good as he is as a player, and as many goals as he would add to United’s arsenal, his short-term financial output would not be repaid with long-term benefits.”

Manchester City, meanwhile, is thought to be all-in on Tottenham star Harry Kane, although Pep Guardiola, the club’s manager, is also a fan of Lewandowski.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is an improbable destination for the UEFA Champions League winner, with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp insisting that adding more players “makes no sense” unless “something awful happens.”

“You have to make changes from time to time,” Klopp explained, “but there has to be room to do it.” “We don’t want any more players,” says the coach. It’s pointless to add additional gamers unless something happens.”

"Everyone expects some player signings," he said, "but let's go over the squad."