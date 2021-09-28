Manchester United Transfer Rumors: Reliable Midfielder Eyeing January Exit

Juan Mata, a midfielder for Manchester United, is said to be considering leaving the club due to a lack of playing time and roster security.

Mata’s dissatisfaction with his limited role in the club’s current structure was initially reported by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

“This season is very certain to be Mata’s final at United because his contract expires in June and he turns 34 in April, but he is said to be open to a January transfer window move unless he figures more regularly,” Luckhurst wrote.

At this juncture in his career, it’s reasonable that Mata would seek a move away from Old Trafford.

Edinson Cavani is fit to play again, and he is anticipated to play a key part in the midfield alongside Paul Pogba.

Marcus Rashford will also be welcomed back to Manchester United as soon as his doctors give him permission to do so.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to their UEFA Champions League campaign, losing to Young Boys from Switzerland and being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham United.

After last weekend’s setback to Aston Villa in an English Premier League encounter, the Old Trafford side has now lost three of their past four games.

If they want to beat Villareal at home on Wednesday, September 29 in a Champions League match, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to modify his rotations and tighten them up.

Mata will almost certainly be left out of the first team for United’s match against Villareal on September 29 at Old Trafford, as Solskjaer is expected to stick to his guns and give players like Jadon Sancho more playing time.

Mata was moved to Manchester United for €46 million ($53.8 million) in the January transfer window of 2014 after falling out of favor with then-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

For the time being, Mata will assist Sancho in acclimating to the system as Manchester United’s most expensive summer signing continues to struggle with Solskjaer’s tactics.