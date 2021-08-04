Manchester United Transfer Rumors: Red Devils Already See Erling Haaland As A New Hope

Manchester United is set to make another offer for Erling Haaland, despite having just bought Jadon Sancho.

With Sancho already on board, there will be a noticeable difference in the look of Manchester United’s attack in the next season.

While it seems clear that the Red Devils will not sign Haaland, the winger’s former teammate, noted transfer source Dean Jones has revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will try to recruit the striker again “next summer.”

On “The Football Terrace,” Jones stated of Haaland’s condition, “I think it would be fair to say it hasn’t exactly come through as far as Chelsea anticipated it would by now.” “Borussia Dortmund will close the door at the end of the week in order to concentrate on the upcoming season. Erling Haaland is well aware that he has a plethora of possibilities for next summer. Man United, by the way, is getting very thrilled about it all, especially the possibility that Haaland will still be available next summer.”

“Let’s see how that one develops if he [Haaland] is still at Dortmund because they want to be substantially involved in that conversation.”

Chelsea had been widely favored to sign Haaland prior to Jones’ update. However, according to a previous source, the Blues have yet to make a solid bid for the Norwegian, despite the fact that the new season is rapidly approaching.

Borussia Dortmund is confident that Haaland will not disappear anytime soon.

“Will [Erling] Haaland spend the summer with us?” Yes, according to Sebastian Kehl, head of first-team football at Borussia Dortmund. “In our conversations regarding [Donyell] Malen with [Haaland’s agent Mino] Raiola, I didn’t get the impression that we needed to meet again about Haaland. We don’t want to abandon him.”

On the other side, Haaland appears to be completely oblivious of what is being said about his predicament.

He stressed, though, that he is “enjoying” his time with the Bundesliga club.

“I hadn’t spoken with my agency in a month until yesterday,” Haaland explained.

So there you have it. I’m hoping it’s only rumors, since that’s a lot of money.”

“First and foremost, my contract is up in three years.

I’m having a good time here. But, of course, the trophy (the German Cup from previous season) was significant since it is what I desire.”

Haaland has swiftly established himself as one of the top young talents in the sport, with a number of big-name organizations keeping an eye on him.

