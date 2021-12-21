Manchester United Transfer Rumors: Frustrated Winger Makes Hasty U-Turn.

Manchester United fans may breathe a sigh of relief as it was revealed in a fresh report that Jesse Lingard intends to fight for his spot at the club rather than leave outright.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the 29-year-old winger is motivated by the fact that Ralf Rangnick has taken over the club and that his playing style matches that of the German manager.

Lingard has been speculated to be considering leaving the club due to his dissatisfaction with not getting enough playing time during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure.

Lingard was loaned out to West Ham United at the end of last season after falling out of favor with Solskjaer. He proved to be more than a useful component for the Hammers, scoring nine goals in 16 games.

The Warrington-born winger’s experience under Solskjaer was so awful that it was rumored in mid-November that he had representation in Spain to discuss transfer terms with clubs interested in signing him.

Lingard, like any other player at the height of his game, was hoping to earn enough playing time to persuade the England international team’s upper management to select him for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Lingard has been a key member of the England squad since 2016, and he has no intention of allowing anyone else to take his place.

Lingard’s aspirations to compete for a role at the club may be thwarted by Rangnick’s recently revealed transfer policy, but the 10-year Old Trafford veteran is keen about proving his worth to Rangnick and persuading him otherwise.

Manchester United’s management tried to persuade Lingard to stay by offering him a contract extension, but his dissatisfaction with the club had outweighed his desire to stay.

Lingard sees an opportunity now that Rangnick is out, which he didn’t see when Solskjaer was in charge.

Lingard’s ability to persuade Rangnick to play him alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho, despite their comparable playing styles, remains to be seen.

Lingard was given some playing time by the 62-year-old manager when he came on in the 79th minute of their 3-2 triumph over Arsenal on December 2, but he was put on the bench for their most recent match against Norwich City.

Lingard’s contract is slated to expire in the summer of 2022, but if given enough time, he may be able to extend it. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.