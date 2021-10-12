Manchester United Transfer Rumors: A New Loan Move For A Winger ‘Similar’ To Cristiano Ronaldo Has Begun.

A Manchester United acquisition who has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo could leave the club next year.

Amad Diallo is currently preparing to return to Manchester United after suffering an injury that forced him to abandon his summer loan move to Feyenoord in the Netherlands.

Feyenoord is ready to re-open negotiations with Manchester United about Diallo’s loan move as he nears complete recovery, according to Feyenoord Transfermarkt.

Feyenoord is interested in loaning Diallo for a “longer period,” according to the report. Manchester United is expected to begin talks with the Dutch club “next winter.” Diallo was recruited by the Red Devils in October of last year and moved to Old Trafford in January.

The 20-year-old, however, was unable to earn a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s senior team squad.

Nonetheless, Solskjaer has Diallo in his plans, and according to reports, the Manchester United manager will have the kid competing for a starting spot as soon as he returns.

“He’s still injured and has been out for almost a month,” Solskjaer said of Diallo on Manchester United’s official website. “Perhaps after the next international break [in October], he’ll be available for us, which would be fantastic.” “It was unfortunate that he got hurt at that time, but he’s working extremely hard, and the kid is going to be a great player,” the manager stated.

Prior to his injury, Diallo had appeared in 11 games for Manchester United, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

Some have compared Diallo to Lionel Messi, but Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand sees a similarity in the whole temperament and game of his former colleague Cristiano Ronaldo.

“If you look at his footage and talk to those at the club who are involved in buying him, this kid has the potential to be a world-beater,” Ferdinand remarked earlier this year of Diallo.

“Manchester United’s thinking is that this kid is one they’ve unearthed.” I don’t want to put the pressure of [Cristiano] Ronaldo on him, but no one outside of Portugal knew who Ronaldo was when we bought him. In that sense, this child appears similar, and based on his clips and how people talk about him, the world is his oyster if he works hard enough.”