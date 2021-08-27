Manchester United Transfer Rumors: A Close Friend of David Moyes Drops a Shocking Jesse Lingard Hint.

West Ham United are rumored to be planning a surprise transfer for a rejuvenated Manchester United midfielder.

Mark Lawrenson is a close friend of West Ham United manager David Moyes, in addition to being a Liverpool icon and BBC pundit.

With the Hammers clearly interested in signing Jesse Lingard on a permanent basis from Manchester United, Lawrenson has revealed what Moyes has in mind.

After Moyes said that the midfielder has been enjoying “his life” with the Hammers, Lawrenson believes West Ham would pursue Lingard.

“Isn’t he not going to start for Manchester United?” “Off the Ball,” Lawrenson said. “I think it’s one of those things where if you call Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] today, he’ll say, ‘Well, he played yesterday and he’s in my plans.’

He continued, “I’m sure [David] Moyes would take him [Lingard].”

“However, he did admit that they caught him at just the perfect moment. ‘What do you mean?’ I asked. ‘Well, he enjoys his life,’ he remarked. It was a fantastic statement, in my opinion. ‘Well, there was lockdown and COVID,’ he explained. He basically went to West Ham training, then went back to his apartment, and that’s where he was.”

“I thought that was a fresh perspective on how some footballers operate. He’d take him since he described him as “a breath of fresh air.”

Moyes has been adamant about keeping Lingard and has not changed his mind.

In a press conference last week, Moyes stated unequivocally that West Ham will sign Lingard when the “opportunity” arises.

The manager stated, “Jesse is a Manchester United player.” “I mean, the questions aren’t directed at me; they’re directed at Manchester United. But, as you know, we had a great time with him.

“We would be interested in getting Jesse if the opportunity occurred, but in my perspective, he is at Manchester United and it is not for us to discuss.”

Lingard was a fixture in Manchester United’s preseason lineup. Despite the lack of clarity surrounding his future, Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer affirmed that the player remains in his “plans.”

During pre-season, Solskajer told the club’s official website, “There’s nothing better than seeing guys prepared to compete for their place.” “Of course, what he did at the end of the season was real Jesse.”

He went on to say, “That’s what we know he’s capable of.” “I believe.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.