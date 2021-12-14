Manchester United transfer news: Gaffer instructs Martial’s camp to approach him directly for a transfer.

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick isn’t having it with the club’s circus antics, and has encouraged dissatisfied striker Anthony Martial’s representation to speak with him if they want to take their client elsewhere.

Rangnick made it clear to the media ahead of their now-postponed encounter with Brentford, which was initially scheduled for Tuesday, December 14, that he can be approached at any time to request a move.

“I don’t connect with agents through the press or the media.” The player hasn’t discussed it with me or with us. To be honest, I’m not really interested in what his agent says in the media. If he truly want to join another club, it is the player’s responsibility to notify either the board or myself. “I’ve never talked about a player in the media or with agents,” Rangnick said calmly.

The 63-year-old German coach’s remarks came a week after Martial’s agency announced his intention to leave Manchester United, claiming that Martial does not want to remain a bench player and is looking for first-team opportunity elsewhere.

Due to knee problems, Martial has been out of play for the resurgent Red Devils in their previous three games, and there is no indication of when he will return.

The Red Devils have been in superb form recently, going undefeated in their last six games, dating back to a 2-0 victory over Villareal in the UEFA Champions League group stages under temporary manager Michael Carrick.

When Rangnick took over from Carrick, he shuffled the midfield and backfield lineups to acquire a better understanding of his players ahead of the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old French forward-winger is under contract with Manchester United until June 2024, with an additional season option that allows them to extend him until 2025 if they wish.

Rangnick’s arrival was expected to urge Martial to work hard in practice in order to earn a starting spot in one of their extremely winnable matches from now until late February.

However, due to a knee injury, he has yet to take the field or even sit on the bench.

Manchester United will host Brighton Hove & Albion at Old Trafford in their next match. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.