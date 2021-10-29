Manchester United Transfer News: Erling Haaland Confirmed by Borussia Dortmund CEO.

Manchester United has received a huge boost as a result of Borussia Dortmund’s position on Erling Haaland’s condition.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United is said to have “not changed” the club’s “desire” to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland next summer.

Despite the fact that the Norwegian striker was largely regarded as Manchester United’s top target this summer, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke stated that the English club’s interest dated back to 2019. In truth, at the time, the Red Devils had a “better” offer for Haaland.

Watzke told German news station Sport1.de, through Manchester Evening News, that “our offer wasn’t the greatest.” “Manchester United made a better offer. However, Erling is in better hands with us, according to consultant [agency]Mino Raiola.” As things stand, Manchester United is rumored to be planning a mega-expensive transfer move for Haaland at the end of the season.

Watzke broke the silence on the matter by saying that Borussia Dortmund “also needs hygiene in the cabin,” implying that he is open to transfer Haaland to the highest bidder in the future.

“That is to say, if you feel you will go all-in for Haaland while the other players remain the same, you are mistaken about the character of the players,” the chief added.

“With us, the renewing process is permanent,” he added. “At some point, the top players are purchased, and you have to start over.” If you can’t hold your players for three or four years, it’s impossible to develop a top European squad over time. We aren’t quite there yet.” Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has maintained a positive connection with Haaland, has already voiced his respect for the abilities of his former pupil.

Solskjaer, on the other hand, elected not to address Haaland’s issue, stating that clubs will undoubtedly pursue his compatriot for obvious reasons, but that he is still a Borussia Dortmund player until then.

“He’s a Dortmund player – we simply wish him well there and see what life brings him later on,” Solskjaer remarked earlier this year of Haaland.

“I can’t say much about Erling since he’s at Borussia Dortmund, and it’d be disrespectful to say too much about him, but I know him and speak to him.” A year ago, who wouldn’t have been fascinated in him? Everyone says you should only pick the best players in the world, and Erling is one of them.”