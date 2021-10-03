Manchester United supporters are inconsolable following Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Following Liverpool’s exciting 2-2 draw with Man City, some Manchester United fans are concerned about their team’s Premier League title hopes.

After Pep Guardiola’s side dominated the first half at Anfield, Liverpool and Manchester City had to settle for a point apiece, but the game erupted into life after the break.

Liverpool took the lead via Sadio Mane just before the hour mark, but Phil Foden equalized 10 minutes later.

Mo Salah then lit up Anfield by twisting and turning past Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte, and Ruben Dias before unleashing a right-footed drive inside the far post for his ninth goal in as many games.

However, Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected shot leveled the game, and both teams had chances to win it.

Liverpool is now one point behind Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table, with City in third place a further point behind.

United are two points behind the leaders after a 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford.

Following the Liverpool-City draw, a number of United fans rushed to social media to claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is nothing near the level of the two teams and cannot hope to fight for the title, according to the Manchester Evening News.

“Monster teams we are way way behind the top three Chelsea Liverpool Man City #mufc,” says @nadsmanu.

“Looking at these two sides and looking at #mufc, these are in a separate category,” says @Rob Griffiths1.

“It pains me to say this, but United is so far behind these two teams. The squad and players should be capable of creating this level of performance, but the manager is (more often than not) out of his depth. Hugely.”

“These two teams are playing a different sport than what I saw yesterday,” @pkwestel said. They also have midfielders who will take the ball on the half turn and move it up the field rather than play it in the direction they are facing. It’s amazing how much that helps! #MUFC.”

Others, on the other hand, saw a silver lining in United’s performance.

In the Sky Sports studio, United icon Roy Keane delivered his assessment of the encounter.

He stated, “I believe both teams will be satisfied.” “The summary has come to an end.”