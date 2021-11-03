Manchester United suffers a major setback with the injury of a $56 million star before of their Derby clash with City.

Raphael Varane, a defender for Manchester United, suffered a hamstring injury on Tuesday, which might be a huge setback ahead of their derby match against Manchester City.

Varane was forced to leave Manchester United’s 2-2 tie with Atalanta in the Champions League. The preliminary assessment of the center-injury back’s “doesn’t seem good,” according to manager Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer. After Varane left the field in the 38th minute after begin, Solskjaer replaced him with Mason Greenwood and changed his defensive formation to a back four after starting with five.

“As he rushed there, he felt his hamstring tighten. So, sadly, you can’t take any chances. When he’s on the field, Rafa has such a calming presence. We didn’t get him back, but that’s football. He didn’t want to put himself in danger. The first impression isn’t promising. Crossing my fingers, “According to Man Utd’s official website, Solskjaer remarked in a post-match press conference in Italy on Tuesday.

Varane’s position does not appear to be improving ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League match against Manchester City on Saturday at Old Trafford. With 17 points, Solskjaer’s team is presently fifth in the 2021-22 Premier League table, three points behind reigning champions Man City, who are in third position.

Varane was signed by Manchester United for $56 million from Real Madrid this summer. Varane missed three games earlier this season due to a groin issue. Only nine appearances for his new club have been made by the France international.

Following Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool last month, it was previously stated that Solskjaer was given a three-match deadline to save his job. The Red Devils have played two of the three, winning against Spurs and drawing with Atalanta. Their toughest test will come this weekend when they go to Manchester City in the Premier League to face their arch-rivals.

Cristiano Ronaldo came to his team’s rescue once more on Tuesday. At a raucous Gewiss Stadium, Josip Ilicic opened the scoring just 12 minutes after the kickoff with a low attempt that slipped past David de Gea. In the first half, Ronaldo equalized in added time before Duvan Zapata extended the hosts’ lead in the 56th minute.

The score remained 2-1 until stoppage time, when Ronaldo volleyed one from outside the box to give Manchester United an important point in Bergamo. In each of his side's last two European matches, Ronaldo came back to save the Red Devils near the finish.