Manchester United suffers a major setback as their $46 million man is out for ‘a few weeks.’

Manchester United has been dealt a blow with the news that defender Raphael Varane will be out for “a few weeks” due to an injury sustained while on international duty.

Varane, a French center-back, suffered a groin injury in Saturday’s Nations League final victory over Spain. During the first half of the encounter at San Siro, he was taken off the field.

“Raphael Varane injured his groin muscle in the UEFA Nations League final and has started treatment at the club. He’ll be sidelined for a few of weeks “Manchester United made the announcement in an official statement.

Varane’s injury is a big setback for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is already without another center-back, captain Harry Maguire.

“Everyone at United wishes Raphael a quick recovery,” Manchester United continued in the same statement.

Varane won his second trophy with the French national team after winning the Nations League. Varane’s Manchester United teammates Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial were also part of the France team who rallied from behind to win the Nations League final in Italy by a score of 2-1.

Varane, who joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021, has started six games for the Red Devils this season. He also scored and assisted on a goal.

Manchester United have a busy October ahead of them, starting with an away Premier League match against Leicester City on Saturday. After that, the Red Devils face Atalanta at home in the Champions League before finishing the month with league games against Liverpool and Tottenham.

Meanwhile, the return of Marcus Rashford has been welcomed by the Red Devils. The English attacker, who has yet to play for Manchester United this season, has regained his fitness and is close to returning.

“What’s more, guess what? It’s weird because he looks so good now that he’s recovered from his shoulder injury and all of last season’s injuries. I believe he had taken a few blows. So when he returns, he looks like he’s back to his best, and I’m really looking forward to seeing him out there. I believe he will be of great assistance to the club “In a recent interview, Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson said about Rashford.