Manchester United striker challenges Cristiano Ronaldo with a powerful challenge.

A seasoned Manchester United striker is refusing to give up his chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

After scoring 17 goals in his first season with Manchester United, Edinson Cavani has won the respect of boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, things changed dramatically when Ronaldo returned to Manchester United and replaced Cavani as the club’s primary center-forward.

With Ronaldo’s arrival, the narrative quickly shifted to Cavani being unhappy with his playing time being reduced to make room for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Opening up about the situation, the Uruguayan stated that he and Ronaldo are vying for the job, and that he isn’t discouraged by the fact that he is up against a greater name.

Cavani recently told El Observador, “Those are things that happen, and a lot of controversy is produced, but football is football, and you don’t have to flip it around too much, it’s not because one or the other is there.” “The most important thing is to be ready when your turn comes; you always want to play, and [Ronaldo] wants to be there forever, but that will not change my way of thinking or acting.”

“You have to be ready at all times in football,” he concluded. “At the elite level, it’s one of the keys. Managers make judgments, and you play more or less at times, but it doesn’t mean the work isn’t always competitive. The league has just begun, and I’ve needed to be there, not quite as much as last year, but I’m there to participate.”

Solskjaer, on the other hand, admitted the need to carefully “manage the players’ workload,” implying that there would be games in which Cavani, Ronaldo, or another striker will start.

When asked why he didn’t start Ronaldo, Solskjaer replied, “You make decisions throughout a long, long season and you have to manage the players’ workload.” “In my opinion, the decision was correct. Edinson [Cavani, who also came in] needed minutes, he got an hour, he could have scored, a wonderful cross and a great chance for him. Anthony Martial performed well, scored a good goal. Sometimes we have to make such choices.”

"The goal is the same; it needs to be the next game against West Ham, with the same mentality and commitment, and then we'll see what happens after that," he said.