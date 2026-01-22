Manchester United Slips to Eighth in Deloitte Money League, Liverpool Surges Ahead

Manchester United has suffered a financial setback of historic proportions, dropping to eighth place in the 2026 Deloitte Football Money League. This marks the club’s lowest-ever ranking in the prestigious list, a stark reminder of how their struggles on the pitch are now hitting their bank accounts.

The Impact of On-Field Failures

The Red Devils’ decline is largely attributed to a disastrous 2024/25 season in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League. As a result, United’s broadcast revenue plummeted from €258 million to €206 million, equating to a loss of approximately KSh 30 billion. For a club that has long been the financial powerhouse of global football, this drop is a devastating blow.

Meanwhile, their rivals Liverpool have risen to new heights, overtaking United to claim fifth place in the rankings. This marks a milestone for the Anfield club, who have now become the highest-earning English football team for the first time ever. The shift in financial power highlights the growing importance of consistent on-field performance, with Liverpool’s smart stadium expansion and regular Champions League qualifications fueling their climb.

Real Madrid Retains Top Spot

At the top of the Money League, Real Madrid continues to dominate, holding the number one spot with a staggering €1.2 billion in revenue. The Spanish giants maintain their Galactico-driven commercial success, proving that their financial model still holds sway in the modern game.

However, Deloitte’s report serves as a clear warning for Manchester United. The club’s brand, though still strong, faces the risk of becoming a “tier-two financial power” if their performance does not improve on the pitch. As United struggles, their financial might is no longer the guarantee it once was, and the gap to their rivals is narrowing.

For Manchester United fans, especially those in Nairobi, the fall from financial grace is an additional layer of humiliation. Once proud of their club’s commercial strength, they now find themselves grappling with the realization that their team’s on-field failures are no longer just a source of disappointment—they are also causing financial distress. The “Theatre of Dreams” may be on the brink of becoming a museum of past glories.