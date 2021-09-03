Manchester United Shares Exciting News About Cristiano Ronaldo’s Reunion.

Manchester United confirmed on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the iconic No. 7 jersey.

Between 2003 and 2009, Ronaldo established himself as a superstar at Old Trafford. During his breakthrough with the Red Devils, he was given the nickname CR7, and he has built a whole global brand around it.

“The renowned shirt number was notably worn by the Portuguese superstar during his first tenure with the club, and we can guarantee that Cristiano will wear it again. The no.7 shirt, as we all know, has a particular place in United’s history. It has been worn by club legends like as George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, and David Beckham in the past. Now it’s back to Ronaldo, the guy who succeeded Beckham in the role,” Manchester United stated in a statement.

Ronaldo has taken over the No. 7 squad number from Edinson Cavani, who wore it throughout the previous season and even in a game during the current season 2021-22. Cavani will now wear the No. 21 jersey, which he currently wears for the Uruguayan national team.

Ronaldo shocked the European market when he announced his return to Old Trafford just before the summer transfer window closed in 2021. Manchester United paid an initial cost of about $18 million, plus an additional $9 million in possible add-ons spread out over five years. According to sports media source talkSport, Ronaldo will be 41 when the contract is ultimately paid off.

Ronaldo’s first stint at Old Trafford, which lasted from 2003 to 2009, was notable, as he made 292 appearances and scored 118 goals. He was instrumental in the Red Devils winning the Champions League and three Premier League titles in a row.

While Ronaldo has yet to make his first appearance for Manchester United since his comeback, he is set to play against Newcastle United at Old Trafford following the international break.

Ronaldo was given an early release from international duty after receiving a yellow card on Thursday, according to reports. Ronaldo scored a brace in Portugal’s 2-1 victory against Ireland in a World Cup qualification match. As a result of Ronaldo’s second yellow card, he will miss Portugal’s upcoming match against Azerbaijan.

As a result, the Portugal national team has decided to allow Ronaldo to leave immediately for Manchester in order for him to get some rest. Brief News from Washington Newsday.