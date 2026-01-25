Manchester United Set to Face Arsenal with Key Selection Decisions

Michael Carrick is facing a crucial selection dilemma ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 25, 2026. Carrick must make some tough decisions after United’s impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City last weekend, a result that has lifted spirits in the squad.

With Bryan Mbuemo leading the line in that City match, Carrick now faces a decision over whether to bring Benjamin Sesko back into the starting lineup. The young forward was previously sidelined in favor of Patrick Dorgu and Amad Diallo. Carrick is also contemplating shifting Mbuemo back to the wing to counter Arsenal’s aerial threat, which has been a key component of their attacking play.

Injury concerns and player availability add to the challenge. Noussair Mazraoui, returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, could provide added depth to the squad, but it’s unlikely he will displace Diogo Dalot in the starting XI right away. Shea Lacey, who recently served a suspension, is available, while Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee remain sidelined due to injuries.

The midfield will see Kobbie Mainoo continue alongside Casemiro, who is confirmed to be leaving Manchester United at the end of the season. Bruno Fernandes will play his usual role as the No10, leading from midfield and providing creativity for United’s attack.

Looking ahead to the high-stakes match, Carrick emphasized the positive mood in the squad. “The boys are in a really good place, off the back of last week,” he said. “They’re training really well, so I can see how much they’re in it and focused. We’re in a good place, and we’re looking forward to a real challenge.” Carrick also noted the physical and mental toll of the City win but acknowledged the emotional boost it provided to the players as they look to take on Arsenal head-on.

Manchester United’s Predicted Starting XI

The predicted Manchester United lineup for the match against Arsenal, based on recent performances, is as follows (4-2-3-1 formation):

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo.

Injuries: De Ligt, Zirkzee.

The game is scheduled for 4:30pm GMT at the Emirates Stadium, and it will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.