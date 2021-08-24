Manchester United seals another loan deal and weighs in on Jesse Lingard’s West Ham move.

While still dealing with West Ham’s apparent interest in Jesse Lingard, Manchester United has chosen to send another player out on loan this season.

Manchester United announced on Monday that Brandon Williams will spend the new English Premier League season on loan after completing his move to Norwich City.

The 20-year-old is only the second Manchester United player to secure a loan move away from Old Trafford this summer, with Axel Tuanzebe of Aston Villa being the first.

The full-back is anticipated to establish himself in Norwich’s first squad and will return to Manchester United at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Prior to his loan departure, Williams–who the club described as a “aggressive” tackler–served as an effective replacement for the then-injured Luke Shaw in the 2019-20 season, making 14 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Despite the fact that he has officially signed with Norwich, Southampton is still interested in signing Williams.

Southampton CEO Martin Semmens reiterated the Saints’ interest in signing Williams when the “opportunity” arises, speaking to BBC Radio Solent midway through last season.

“Lockdown and COVID don’t change our desire to improve where we need to and when we can,” Semmes added. “We would do a deal for a player like Brandon [Williams] if the opportunity presented itself.”

“[Southampton manager] Ralph [Hasenhuttl] has a very clear stance on it, which is that if someone can improve the team and make us better, whether it’s now or in six months, we’ll do it,” he continued.

Apart from Williams, Manchester United would have to fend off interest from West Ham United, who are rumored to be interested in signing Lingard on a permanent basis.

According to ESPN, which cited anonymous sources, the Hammers have made another “enquiry” into persuading Manchester United to sell Lingard after the midfielder’s impressive loan spell with David Moyes’ side last season.

Moyes previously stated that he would welcome Lingard back into his squad. Manchester United, on the other hand, reportedly rejected down West Ham’s offer fast, according to ESPN.

Lingard has been vocal about his desire to play in the first team, something West Ham has granted him during his initial loan stay with the club.

The 28-year-old made a mark with the Hammers last season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 16 Premier League appearances.