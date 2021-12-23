Manchester United Rumors: The Red Devils Are Nearing A Deal In The January Transfer Window.

Manchester United is anticipated to make changes to their frontline in the next January transfer window.

Even under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Anthony Martial’s future at the Red Devils has been unknown since he dropped down the pecking order.

During the 2019-20 season, the French striker made an impression at Manchester United, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists in the English Premier League.

He has since become an outcast in the club after failing to sustain his devastating form.

Martial, on the other hand, still wants to play for a big club, and because Manchester United isn’t giving him the playing time he wants, he’s considering leaving in January.

“Anthony desires to leave the club in January,” Martial’s agent, Philippe Lamboley, said earlier this month to Sky Sports News. “All he has to do now is play.” He has stated that he would not be staying in January, and I will speak with the club as soon as possible.” According to RMC Sport, things have progressed to the point where Sevilla is now “well placed” to seal a deal for Martial in the January transfer window after conversations with Manchester United.

Negotiations have been “progressing,” according to the source, and Martial is expected to join Sevilla sooner rather than later.

It is unclear what form of agreement will be reached by all sides, but the striker is “attracted” to the prospect of a loan spell with the Spanish club, according to the source.

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s interim manager, has yet to comment on Martial’s move to Sevilla, although he has already stated his hard attitude on players who are not entirely committed to remaining at Old Trafford.

Rangnick told Sky Sports, “Players have to desire to stay and play for the club.” “If a player does not want to play for a big club like Manchester United, even in the long run, I don’t think it makes sense to try to persuade him to change his mind.

“”I don’t think anyone in the club should try to persuade the player to stay because this is such a large club [with]such wonderful support,” the coach stated.

With Martial potentially departing, another striker is thought to be joining Manchester United, with Rangnick apparently pressing for Erling Haaland to come from Borussia Dortmund next season.