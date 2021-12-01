Manchester United rumors: The Red Devils are hoping that a new manager will join the club in time for the Crystal Palace match.

Manchester United is hopeful that Ralf Rangnick will be able to join the team in time for Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace.

Rangnick has yet to get his work visa, according to Tyrone Marshall of the Manchester Evening News, although the club is optimistic that it will arrive shortly.

After proven himself competent of leading Manchester United in their previous two games, Michael Carrick has been given the green light to continue in charge of the team ahead of their match against Arsenal on Thursday, December 2.

Rangnick had also landed in the United Kingdom before the new travel restrictions took effect on November 30th, according to Marshall.

Rangnick, on the other hand, is expected to be in the stands at Old Trafford for the Arsenal encounter as a spectator, assessing the Manchester United squad’s strengths and flaws.

“Even if his visa was approved before the game, the 63-year-old would never be able to come in and lead the team against the Gunners, since he will want at least the training session before the game to pound ideas into his new squad,” Marshall noted in his article.

Carrick has guided the side to highly favorable results against Villareal last week and Chelsea this past weekend, thus Manchester United supporters should be confident that they can beat the surprisingly-better Arsenal team.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has guided his team to a reasonable record of seven victories, two draws, and four losses after a difficult start to the season, including a highlight triumph against Newcastle United last weekend.

Since Carrick took charge, Manchester United has restored its fans’ trust, and there is a lot of pressure on him to lead the Red Devils to victory if they are to reclaim their place atop the English Premier League standings.

If both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur lose their respective matches and Manchester United wins, they will jump both clubs into sixth position before meeting Crystal Palace.