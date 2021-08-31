Manchester United rumors: The Red Devils are hoping that a “dissatisfied” striker will stay when Cristiano Ronaldo arrives.

Despite the club’s excitement over Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, a seasoned Manchester United striker is unhappy with recent events.

The last few days at Old Trafford have been like a dream come true for Ronaldo as he prepares to return to Manchester United.

According to the Manchester Evening News, experienced striker Edinson Cavani has been “unhappy” with his status as a castaway as a result of English Premier League teams’ decision “not to allow players to play in red list countries in next month’s internationals.”

The Uruguayan Football Association confirmed on Monday that Cavani’s participation in the country’s World Cup qualifiers against Peru, Bolivia, and Ecuador has been canceled.

Furthermore, the 34-year-“dissatisfaction” old’s was exacerbated by his exclusion from Manchester United’s squad for the August 22 trip to Southampton.

More crucially, Manchester United is hoping Cavani resists the temptation to go and decides to stay “beyond Tuesday’s transfer deadline,” according to the source.

Cavani had a fantastic season, scoring 10 goals and assisting three times. When Manchester United returnee Ronaldo eventually comes, however, things might be quite different.

Both Ronaldo and Cavani are recognized as strikers, and it is likely that they will have to compete for playing time this season.

Prior to Ronaldo’s highly anticipated Manchester United debut, club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated that he wanted the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to score goals while playing “more of a center-forward.”

“Everyone who cares about Man United wanted it to happen,” Solskjaer said of Ronaldo’s return to the club. “The most important thing is that Cristiano expressed an interest in coming here.”

He went on to say, “Cristiano has grown as a player.” “He’s played wide right, wide left, and in the front row. For the time being, he’s more of a center-forward for me. There will be games in which we play two or three players up front. But I want him to be in the box and score goals.”

Apart from the front line, Solskjaer has previously stated that the midfield will be tweaked as needed, depending on who is the primary striker on the pitch.

The manager added, “Of course, we’ve looked at methods to get one of the two to move on.” “That’s something Scott [McTominay], Paul [Pogba], and Donny are all fantastic at, but it’s not as simple as that because it depends on who you have in front of you.”