Manchester United Rumors: The Red Devils and Solskjaer’s Replacement Have Reached a Verbal Agreement.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position as Manchester United manager is once again in doubt following the heartbreaking loss to Manchester City.

During the Manchester derby encounter against Manchester City, the Red Devils were unable to continue where they left off in the English Premier League.

Solskjaer is once again under criticism, and the focus has switched back to his likely dismissal.

As of today, it appears that Solskjaer will be leaving Old Trafford shortly, as Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has “verbally accepted” to take over as Manchester United manager, according to Caught Offside, citing anonymous sources.

This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

According to the article, Rodgers’ appointment as Manchester United’s new manager has made “substantial progress.”

“Some hurdles remain,” however, as the Leicester City manager prefers to conclude the current season before taking over Manchester United “next season.”

“Brendan Rodgers to Manchester United…agreed he’s to it, but when he’ll take over is a question mark,” the insider stated. “It might be after the conclusion of the season, which he prefers, but [Manchester] United is pressing for it now.” Rodgers has done an excellent job as manager of the Foxes in recent seasons, winning the FA Cup last season and ensuring that the club stays title challengers this season.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has lost six of Manchester United’s previous 12 games in all competitions, including recent home defeats to English rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Solskjaer stated that he had been in “excellent communication” with the club’s high-ups after the loss to the Citizens when asked about his future.

More importantly, the Norwegian remains hopeful about Manchester United’s ability to turn things around and return to winning ways.

After the game, Solskjaer told Sky Sports, “For me, it’s about getting back to what we started to look like, we started to look like a proper team, we started to look like a team I like to see.” “I always have good connection with the club, which is open and honest. I work for Manchester United, and I want the best for the club. As long as I’m here, I’d like to make this better.” “We’ve had a poor run for three or four weeks now,” the coach remarked. “It’s all about Watford [the next game]for us. To fight Watford like a wounded animal and return back to doing what we know we can. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.