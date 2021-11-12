Manchester United Rumors: Solskjaer’s Replacement Is Already Meeting Club’s Expectations

Manchester United is still devoted to Ole Gunnar Solskajer, but if they decide to fire him, Brendan Rodgers is the perfect replacement.

The current manager of Leicester City is the latest frontrunner to succeed Solskjaer, and the way he conducts his football teams should apply to the Manchester United men as well.

Rodgers talked about how he wants his players to carry themselves on the pitch when he was the manager of Swansea City.

“Positive football is a big part of the football ideology. To put it another way, we prefer to play offensive, creative football while maintaining tactical discipline. The Manchester Evening News reported Rodgers as saying, “Our organization is the blueprint for all of our work.”

This is exactly how Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward wants the Red Devils to play, according to the British source.

“What is particularly pleasing is how this improvement has been done with a blend of young, homegrown talent and top-class acquisitions, playing offensive football in the greatest traditions of Manchester United,” Woodward said when the club extended Solskjaer’s contract in July.

The clearest example of this is Leicester City’s 4-2 demolition of Manchester United’s already leaky defense when the two clubs played in mid-October at the King Power Stadium, the Foxes’ home ground.

Manchester United’s talented youngster Mason Greenwood scored the game’s first goal, but Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans equalized and the game was leveled at 1-1.

After a tussle inside the box in the 31st minute, Turkish Caglar Soyuncu put the Foxes up by a goal.

After Marcus Rashford leveled the score at 2-2 in the 82nd minute, it appeared as if the Red Devils were intent on completing a comeback.

However, Leicester City’s beloved son Jamie Vardy scored a minute later, and Patson Daka added a fourth goal to seal the victory.

Manchester United really needs Rodgers’ high-intensity, attacking football mentality, which Solskjaer has continuously failed to implement during his tenure at Old Trafford.

Other managers have applauded Rodgers’ style of play, including former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, who acknowledged the 48-year-fondness old’s for aggressive football and trust in young players.

He has everything Manchester United requires right now to save the season, and he does so with increasing confidence.