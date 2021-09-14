Manchester United rumors: Solskjaer reveals a negotiating chip to keep Pogba at the club.

Despite failing to re-sign Paul Pogba during the previous transfer window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains optimistic that the midfielder will stay.

The addition of Cristiano Ronaldo has brought several changes to Manchester United, including Pogba’s attitude toward his speculated departure.

According to The Athletic, the World Cup winner is now “leaning towards” staying with the Red Devils.

During Solskjaer’s recent press conference, the topic was brought up. and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was pressed to divulge the truth about Pogba.

Pogba, like every other player who has signed with Manchester United, wants to win, according to Solskjaer.

In that situation, the Frenchman has a good chance of staying, given the current group is far superior to previous seasons.

When asked if Manchester United can persuade Pogba to stay, Solskjaer replied, “Well, it’s up to us now to produce results and to prove to ourselves that we can win championships.” “Everyone who joins Man United dreams of winning trophies. It’s the most magical feeling in the world to be a part of a Man United team that is winning. Everyone is just concentrating on doing their best and seeing where things lead.”

“Our goal now is to go all the way in this tournament; it will be challenging, as it always is,” he continued. “We’ve added some experience, quality, and youth this year, and we’re better prepared for what’s next. We’ve had our fair share of disappointments. We’ve had some major moments, but the plan all along has been for this club to grow and mature over the last three seasons.”

Pogba has gotten off to a fast start this season, doing what he does best: assisting. He has already contributed seven assists in four games.

Solskjaer is well aware of Pogba’s abilities and does not require him to fill out the box score.

The manager emphasized, “Paul has returned in good shape.” “He put in a lot of effort throughout the summer. He’s returned lean and fit. What exactly does an assist entail? Bruno receives a square pass and puts it in the top corner? Or perhaps a fantastic ball for Mason? Paul has always been a brilliant passer, but his greatest passes have not resulted in assists this season. Assists are a social media thing for me, so I don’t pay attention to them. Paul, on the other hand, has performed admirably.”