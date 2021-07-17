Manchester United Rumors: Solskjaer Is Considering Houssem Aouar As A Replacement For Paul Pogba – Report

According to reports, Manchester United may have identified a suitable replacement for transfer-linked midfielder Paul Pogba.

This summer, a number of big-name English Premier League clubs have been keeping an eye on Lyon’s Houssem Aouar. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham are among the midfielder’s top suitors, according to reports. According to ESPN, which cited unnamed sources, Manchester United has now entered the contest.

According to the source, Aouar is still under contract with Lyon for two more years, but the Ligue 1 club is considering selling him.

Arsenal and Tottenham remain the frontrunners to sign the 23-year-old, but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Aouar as a “decent substitute for Pogba,” who has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to the source.

An previous rumor said that Arsenal had already taken another step in its pursuit of Aouar before Manchester United emerged as his new suitor.

The Gunners are alleged to have made an offer to Lyon, and things have been “moving well” with all parties involved, according to French outlet Le10 Sport. According to the article, Aouar’s probable move to the Emirates Stadium is “accelerating” but remains a “secret” for the time being.

Lyon is expected to get a bid in the range of €20 million to 25 million ($23.58 million to 29.58 million) for Aouar, according to the source, which is a sum that is not too much for Arsenal.

What’s more intriguing is that Lyon is said to be adamant about avoiding selling Aouar, but if the club’s higher-ups “get an acceptable offer,” they may consider selling the player, according to the source.

Despite being heavily connected with a departure from Lyon, Aouar has dismissed any rumours that he is leaving the club as “false news.”

“Unfortunately, the umpteenth ‘fake news’ narrative about me has been released on many social media accounts once again,” Aouar stated in a statement. “I don’t usually reply to what others say about me… But I was sick, and I spent the weekend in the hospital. Know that I’ve improved a lot and that I’m prepared for the future!”

He continued, “Thank you to those who have always supported me, in both good and bad times.” “Allez Lyon,” he says.

